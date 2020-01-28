iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.35. 894,487 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.