iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

