iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Choate Investment Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

