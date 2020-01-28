iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.58, approximately 2,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.