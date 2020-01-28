iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 310,634 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 518,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

