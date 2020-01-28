iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

EFV opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

