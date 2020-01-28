iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $138.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

