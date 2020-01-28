iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

