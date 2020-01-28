iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.