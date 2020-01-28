J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,369 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.