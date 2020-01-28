J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $118.76 and a 52-week high of $148.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7993 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

