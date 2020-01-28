J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

