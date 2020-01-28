J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

IR stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

