Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $464,790.12 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $464,790.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. 1,292,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

