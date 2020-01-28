Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 669 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 534,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 37,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.