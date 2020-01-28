Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $54.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

