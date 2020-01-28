Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 993 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

