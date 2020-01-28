Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 260,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. 552,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

