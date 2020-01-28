Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 134,331 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

