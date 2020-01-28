Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,871. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

