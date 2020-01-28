Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

