Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,530. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.