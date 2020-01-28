Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,529 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 123,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

