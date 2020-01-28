Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

