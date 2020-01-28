Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

