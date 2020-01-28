Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

GPMT stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.