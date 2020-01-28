Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

