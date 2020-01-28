Jag Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

