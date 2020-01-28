Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,188 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ellington Financial worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 497,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 115,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

