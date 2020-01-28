Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 915.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 190,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 171,371 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

