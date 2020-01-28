James Investment Research Inc. Has $42,000 Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,185 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

NYSE OSK opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.