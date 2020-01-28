Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,174 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $112.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

