Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UGI by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,051,000 after acquiring an additional 727,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UGI by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.