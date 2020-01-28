Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

