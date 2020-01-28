Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,306 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $25,885,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 233,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

