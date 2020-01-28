Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

VMUK traded up GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,623,362 shares. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

