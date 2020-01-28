Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,190,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,839.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,814.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

