Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 192,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

