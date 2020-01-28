Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.