Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $170.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $150.56 and last traded at $150.40, with a volume of 1261083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

