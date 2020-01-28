Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,673 ($35.16) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,932.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,012.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 5,250 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,141,440.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

