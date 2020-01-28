Jonathan Newman Buys 2,633 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Jonathan Newman acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £6,740.48 ($8,866.72).

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock remained flat at $GBX 254 ($3.34) during midday trading on Tuesday. 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.23. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.