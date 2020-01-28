JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Lessened by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 372,340 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

