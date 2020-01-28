JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95, 3,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14,744.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 166,020 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $49,049,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter.

