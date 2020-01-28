JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.97, approximately 2,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter.

