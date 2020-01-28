Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

