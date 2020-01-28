K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 753,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $979,538.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at $100,867,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652.

GTE stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

