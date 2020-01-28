K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $736,000 Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,928,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $49,965,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $48,738,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Shares of ROKU opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.