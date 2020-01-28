K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

