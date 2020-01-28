K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $276.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average of $270.82. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

