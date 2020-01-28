K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ULTA opened at $276.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average of $270.82. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
